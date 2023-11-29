After Munger's death, Berkshire succession comes into focus

They became vice chairmen in 2018, started taking a more prominent public role only at the most recent of Berkshire's annual meetings, and will have bigger boots to fill than at almost any other company.

Managers have said Abel fully embraces Berkshire's culture, which includes an extreme decentralisation that gives business units broad autonomy.

That means big units such as the BNSF railroad and Geico car insurer, each with tens of thousands of employees, and small units such as Borsheims jewellery, with about 142 employees, can run without interference from Berkshire headquarters, which employs only about 26 people.

But Abel and Jain have different styles from Buffett and Munger.

At the 2021 annual meeting, Jain was asked how he and Abel interact with each other.

"There is no question that the relationship Warren has with Charlie is unique and it's not going to be duplicated," Jain said. "We don't interact with each other as often as Warren and Charlie do. But every quarter we will talk to each other about our respective businesses."

Abel said he and Jain regularly consulted with one another, and in particular when something unusual was happening at one of Berkshire's businesses.

Investors say they have faith.

"I can’t imagine investors haven't thought about what happens when Buffett is gone as well," said Bill Stone, chief investment officer at Glenview Trust. "You don’t need them to be as good as Buffett or Munger to make Berkshire a good company and arguably a great company."

Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

CEO-DESIGNATE

Berkshire has had a succession plan since at least 2006 when Buffett, then 75, told shareholders the company he has run since 1965 would be prepared for his departure.

Munger inadvertently signalled during Berkshire's 2021 annual meeting that Abel, a 61-year-old Edmonton, Alberta, native who spent a quarter century at what is now Berkshire Hathaway Energy, was the CEO designate.

Jain, 72, would retain oversight of insurance operations.

Buffett has praised both executives, calling Abel "a first-class human being" in a 2013 video message and referring to Jain as a "superstar."

A lifelong hockey fan, Abel graduated in 1984 from the University of Alberta, worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers and energy firm CalEnergy and joined the company, then known as MidAmerican Energy, in 1992, which Berkshire took over in 2000.

Abel became MidAmerican's chief in 2008 and benefited from its ability, unusual in the utility industry, to retain earnings rather than pay dividends. That freed him to make acquisitions, and expand into renewable energy.

Investors will have to wait until Abel takes over to see his willingness to shed businesses that are underperforming or have mediocre outlooks - his predecessors liked to buy and hold businesses forever - or whether Berkshire might pay its first dividend since 1967.

Jain, who was born in the Indian state of Odisha, has specialised in pricing for risk, especially large risks such as natural catastrophes. He joined Berkshire in 1986.

Besides the two top executives, Berkshire's plan also calls for Buffett's eldest son Howard Buffett to become non-executive chairman, charged mainly with preserving Berkshire's culture.

Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who help Buffett run Berkshire's $300 billion-plus common stock portfolio - about half of which is in one stock, Apple - appear in line to take over all of it.

"Berkshire has talented people there that will help with the stock picking," said Bill Smead, chief investment officer at Smead Capital Management in Phoenix. "But it will never be the same."