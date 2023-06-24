    বাংলা

    Amazon commits to $15 billion India investment, CEO says

    The investment will take the e-commerce giant's total India investment across all businesses to $26 billion by 2030, Andy Jassy said

    Reuters
    Published : 24 June 2023, 04:51 AM
    Updated : 24 June 2023, 04:51 AM

    Amazon.com Inc will invest an additional $15 billion in India, the company's Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting on Friday.

    The investment will take the e-commerce giant's total India investment across all businesses to $26 billion by 2030, he said.

    Modi and Jassy spoke about supporting Indian startups, creating jobs, enabling exports, digitization, and empowering individuals and small businesses to compete globally, an Amazon blog post said.

    This announcement follows Amazon's cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) saying last month it will invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.9 billion) in the country by the end of 2030.

    Separately, Google will open a global fintech operation center in GIFT City in India's western state of Gujarat, CEO Sundar Pichai told reporters in a video shared on Twitter by ANI.

    "We shared Google is investing $10 billion in the India digitization fund, and we are continuing to invest through that," Pichai said.

    Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on further details of the new center, outside of business hours.

    On the final day of his Washington trip, Modi met with US and Indian technology executives, including Apple's  Tim Cook, Google's Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella and appealed to global companies to "Make in India"

