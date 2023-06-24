Amazon commits to $15 billion India investment, CEO says

Amazon.com Inc will invest an additional $15 billion in India, the company's Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting on Friday.

The investment will take the e-commerce giant's total India investment across all businesses to $26 billion by 2030, he said.

Modi and Jassy spoke about supporting Indian startups, creating jobs, enabling exports, digitization, and empowering individuals and small businesses to compete globally, an Amazon blog post said.