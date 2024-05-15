Home +
May 15, 2024

Adidas opens its first Bangladesh flagship store in Gulshan

The athletic apparel and footwear giant’s entry into Bangladesh’s market is facilitated by DBL

Adidas opens its first Bangladesh flagship

News Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 15 May 2024, 01:30 AM

Updated : 15 May 2024, 01:30 AM

Tasneem Hossain

Mahmudur R Manna

Peter Apps

John Kemp

