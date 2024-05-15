Adidas opens its first Bangladesh flagship store in Gulshan

The athletic apparel and footwear giant’s entry into Bangladesh’s market is facilitated by DBL

The sports apparel giant Adidas has finally forayed into Bangladesh's booming market with a flagship store in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

Its entry into the country with the 4,000 square feet store was facilitated by DBL Group, according to a press release.

“The state-of-the-art store represents a dedicated space for discerning athletes and enthusiasts seeking to elevate their active lifestyles and everyday wardrobes,” the release said.

The guests at the inauguration on Saturday included the directors and other officials from DBL Group.

“The store offers a carefully curated selection of timeless Adidas Originals apparel. This section caters to individuals who desire a harmonious blend of comfort and sophisticated style,” the press release said.

“From iconic streetwear classics to trend-setting pieces," it added, "patrons can discover the ideal ensemble to express their individuality in any setting.”