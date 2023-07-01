Merchants of Posta see signs of business revival after huge rawhide trade on Eid

With a boom in supply, the rawhide merchants of Posta in Old Dhaka appear happy about business during Eid-ul-Azha this year.

As many merchants ran out of workers, salt and space to preserve hides of cattle slaughtered on Eid, some of them even hope to reclaim the lost glory of their business after a relative lull in the past few years.

Seasonal traders had always accused merchants of manipulating the market, but this time was different. The traders said they got satisfactory prices from the merchants, whose agents also collected hides from key points.

Ujjol Hossain, who worked for a merchant he knows, said he collected 150 hides this year from Mirpur. “I was able to make a little profit this time,” he said.

Up to 90 percent of Bangladesh’s rawhide demand is met during Eid-ul-Azha, when Muslims sacrifice millions of cattle heads. The government estimates 10 million animals were slaughtered on Eid this year.

On Eid-ul-Azha before 2016, lines of pickups carrying rawhides stretched to Palashi from Posta. Residents try to stay home without an emergency in order to avoid hassles among so many vehicles.