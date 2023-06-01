Remaining Western firms face tricky Russian exits

After months of negotiations, Finland's Nokian Tyres was on the cusp late last year of finalising a 400-million-euro ($440.32 million) sale of its Russian business. Then Moscow changed the rules again.

The government in December demanded that companies leaving Russia sell their operations for at least half price and claimed 10% of the sale for the federal budget, termed an "exit tax" by the US Treasury.

Nokian Tyres dropped the agreed sale price to Russian oil major Tatneft to 286 million euros, finally securing the approval of the government commission that monitors foreign investment in March, nine months after initiating its "controlled exit".

Nokian Tyres' protracted departure illustrates the growing headwinds faced by Western companies that have yet to fully depart the country. Fifteen months after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine prompted a mass exodus, firms still there face growing uncertainty.

"The war changed the operating environment in a rapid and unpredictable way," Nokian Tyres' Chief Transformation Officer Johanna Horsma said. "The new changes in the regulations in Russia in September and December had a major impact."

From telecoms companies to fashion retailers, thousands of firms halted operations in Russia last year as Western governments imposed sanctions.

Some managed to negotiate swift exits, often selling at huge discounts or handing the keys to local management.

The pace of exits has now slowed substantially but the rules are even harder to navigate for those remaining.

Nationalising assets by presidential decree - a constant threat - was exploited in April with the seizure of assets owned by Finland's Fortum and Germany's Uniper.