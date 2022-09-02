Banks battle back-to-office fatigue with ping pong, snacks, indoor gardens

Finance bosses are offering more incentives, including free meals, ping pong and "contemplative spaces" as they battle to get staff back to the office, while concerns about the cost and value of commuting to work weigh on attendance worldwide.

Hybrid working policies were introduced across the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, but data seen by Reuters and interviews with finance sector executives showed attendances falling short of expectations globally.

And with expenses like fuel and food rising rapidly, workers accustomed to pocketing commuting costs have further reason to want to stay away, handing employers a challenge to increase the appeal of office working.

"Employers have done a fair amount to make the office more attractive and purposeful," Kathryn Wylde, chief executive officer of the Partnership for New York City, told Reuters, citing a range of perks from free meals to improving social space with ping pong tables.

But a global survey of nearly 80,000 workers conducted by consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA) showed employees are not complying with hybrid working policies.