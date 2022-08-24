DSE Managing Director Tarique Bhuyian resigns

Tarique Amin Bhuiyan has resigned as managing director of Dhaka Stock Exchange only 13 months after taking charge of Bangladesh’s premier bourse.

DSE Chairman Md Eunusur Rahman said he received Tarique’s resignation letter on Tuesday.

“He [Tarique] said in the letter he could not work the way he wanted to. That’s why he wants to resign by the end of October,” said Eunusur.