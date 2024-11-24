Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 24, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Adani CFO says US charges linked to only one business contract

Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh sought to defend the allegations saying none of Adani's 11 public companies "are subject to indictment" or "are accused of any wrongdoing in the said legal filing"

US charges linked to one business contract: Adani CFO
Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh gestures during a press conference in Ahmedabad, India, Aug. 29, 2024. REUTERS

Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra, Reuters

Published : 24 Nov 2024, 08:53 AM

Updated : 24 Nov 2024, 08:53 AM

Related Stories
Adani Group faces funding challenges after US indictment
Adani Group faces funding challenges after US indictment
Read More
Jonathan Bailey comes full circle with "Wicked"
Jonathan Bailey comes full circle with "Wicked"
Well-marked low forms over Bay of Bengal
Well-marked low forms over Bay of Bengal
Gunman shot dead, police injured near Israeli embassy in Jordan
Gunman shot dead, police injured near Israeli embassy in Jordan
Ex-chief justice Ruhul Amin dies
Ex-chief justice Ruhul Amin dies
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now
The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Read More