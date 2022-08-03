Bangladesh Bank orders 42 money exchange companies to explain irregularities

The steps taken by the central bank, however, had little effect on the market. The dollar was sold at around Tk 107 in the open market on Tuesday, down from Tk 108.5 on Monday. Banks also sold the dollar at up to Tk 108.

Bangladesh Bank also sold $79 million at Tk 94.7 to the banks to ease the supply crunch on Tuesday. Its foreign currency reserves stood at $39.67 billion after the day.