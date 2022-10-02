India's gasoil, gasoline sales surge on festive demand

Gasoline and gasoil sales by Indian state refiners rose sharply in September from a year earlier, signalling a pick-up in industrial activity ahead of the festive season from this month, preliminary sales data showed.

Local fuel demand - a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third largest economy - regularly slows during the four-month monsoon season from June.

State-refiners' average daily gasoline sales rose 1.3% from August and was up 13.2% from a year earlier, the data showed.