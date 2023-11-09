Amazon cuts jobs in music streaming unit

Amazon.com has begun cutting jobs in its Music division, the company said on Wednesday, confirming the latest of several rounds of layoffs over the past year that have affected more than 27,000 employees of the retail giant.

Employees in Latin America, North America and Europe received notices that their jobs had been eliminated Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the layoff after being contacted by Reuters. She declined to say how many employees were impacted.

“We have been closely monitoring our organisational needs and prioritising what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses,” she said in a statement. “Some roles have been eliminated on the Amazon Music team. We will continue to invest in Amazon Music.”