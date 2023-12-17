Austria backs EU Russia sanctions after Ukraine removes Raiffeisen from blacklist

Austria has given its approval to a 12th package of EU sanctions on Russia after Ukraine removed Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) from a blacklist, Ukraine's government website and an EU diplomat said on Saturday.

Austria had been pushing to remove the bank from a Ukrainian list dubbed "international sponsors of war" - which sets out to shame companies doing business in Russia and supporting the war effort by, for instance, paying taxes.

"Austria’s sanctions reservation is lifted,” an EU diplomat said.