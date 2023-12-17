    বাংলা

    Austria backs EU Russia sanctions after Ukraine removes Raiffeisen from blacklist

    The blacklist has no legal standing, but it is symbolically important, reinforcing public pressure on Raiffeisen to quit Russia

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Dec 2023, 03:06 AM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2023, 03:06 AM

    Austria has given its approval to a 12th package of EU sanctions on Russia after Ukraine removed Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) from a blacklist, Ukraine's government website and an EU diplomat said on Saturday.

    Austria had been pushing to remove the bank from a Ukrainian list dubbed "international sponsors of war" - which sets out to shame companies doing business in Russia and supporting the war effort by, for instance, paying taxes.

    "Austria’s sanctions reservation is lifted,” an EU diplomat said.

    The blacklist has no legal standing, but it is symbolically important, reinforcing public pressure on Raiffeisen to quit Russia, something the Austrian bank has said it is willing to do but which has yet to happen.

    “The status is suspended for the period of bilateral consultations involving representatives of the European Commission,” the Ukrainian government website said on Raiffeisen's status on Saturday.

    Austria had wanted Raiffeisen removed from the blacklist in return for signing off on the latest EU sanctions package against Russia.

    Raiffeisen had intended to spin off its Russian business, which provides a payment lifeline to hundreds of companies there, after coming under pressure from international regulators.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of Ukraine's National Guard Omega Special Purpose unit fire a mortar toward Russian troops in the front line town of Avdiivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 8, 2023. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS
    Ukrainians prepare for a long war. Will the West stay the course?
    More than 21 months into the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two, fighting rages with no end in sight
    Ukrainian servicemen take part in anti-sabotage drills, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 5, 2023.
    Ukraine sees 'big risk' of losing war if US Congress postpones vital aid
    On Monday, White House officials said the US was running out of time and money to help Ukraine fight its war against Russia
    An area of Ukrainian aerospace company Motor Sich and association "Corporation Ivchenko" are seen at the annual exhibition of weaponry and military equipment "Arms and Security 2021" in Kyiv, Ukraine June 15, 2021.
    Ukraine aerospace sector's push for Western tie-ups met with scepticism
    Ukrainian aerospace group Motor Sich seeks new direction after it lost Russia as its biggest client and had a China tie-up blocked
    Yevhen Tkachov, 54 year-old, volunteer and local citizen, walks in front of an invincibility point, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine Nov 8, 2023. REUTERS
    For eastern Ukrainians, the ordeal of war is entering its 2nd decade
    For millions in the region, the conflict has rumbled on since 2014, long before Russia's full-scale invasion in February last year grabbed the world's attention

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury