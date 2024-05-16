Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 16, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude

India has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 5,700 rupees ($68.34) per metric ton from 8,400 rupees with effect from May 16

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude
A worker fills a motorcycle with petrol at a fuel station in Kolkata September 15, 2011. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 16 May 2024, 08:37 AM

Updated : 16 May 2024, 08:37 AM

Related Stories
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
7 firms interested in offshore oil, gas exploration
7 firms interested in offshore oil, gas exploration
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
Read More
US consumer inflation resumes downward trend
US consumer inflation resumes downward trend
No escape from blistering heat in plains and peaks
No escape from blistering heat in plains and peaks
Let’s look forward: US resets relations
Let’s look forward: US resets relations
Veon to bridge online 'AI language gap'
Veon to bridge online 'AI language gap'
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More