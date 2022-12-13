China readying $143bn package for its chip firms in face of US curbs

And US President Joe Biden in August signed a landmark bill to provide $52.7 billion in grants for US semiconductor production and research as well as tax credit for chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

With the incentive package, Beijing aims to step up support for Chinese chip firms to build, expand or modernise domestic facilities for fabrication, assembly, packaging, and research and development, the sources said.

Beijing's latest plan also includes preferential tax policies for the country's semiconductor industry, they said.

China's State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LIKELY BENEFICIARIES

The beneficiaries will be both state-owned and private enterprises in the industry, notably large semiconductor equipment firms like NAURA Technology Group, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China and Kingsemi, the sources added.

Some Chinese chip shares in Hong Kong rose sharply after news of the package. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) added more than 8%, sending its daily gain to nearly 10%. Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd closed up 17%, while mainland markets were closed when the report was published.

Achieving self-reliance in technology featured prominently in President Xi Jinping's full work report at the Communist Party Congress in October. The term 'technology' was referred to 40 times, up from 17 times in the report from the 2017 congress.

Xi's call for China to "win the battle" in core technologies could signal an overhaul in Beijing's approach to advancing its tech industry, with more state-led spending and intervention to counter US pressures, analysts have said.

The U.S. sanctions published in October have caused major overseas-based chip manufacturing equipment companies to cease supplying key Chinese chipmakers, including Yangtze memory Technologies Co (YMTC) and SMIC, and makers of advanced artificial intelligence chips to cease supplying companies and laboratories.

The world's second-largest economy has launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organisation against the United States over its chip export control measures, China's commerce ministry said on Monday.

China has long lagged the rest of the world in the chip manufacturing equipment sector, which remains dominated by companies based in the United States, Japan, and the Netherlands.

A number of domestic firms have emerged in the past twenty years, but most remain behind their rivals in terms of ability to produce advanced chips.