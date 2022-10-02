    বাংলা

    Fortune Rice Bran Oil celebrates World Heart Day with free health services

    It also offers discounts during the free health service campaign

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Oct 2022, 01:27 PM
    Updated : 2 Oct 2022, 01:27 PM

    Fortune Rice Bran Oil, a brand of Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd, has celebrated World Heart Day by providing free health services.
    During the campaign on Sept 29, it also offered special discounts, the company said in a statement. 
    It covered 22 parks of 10 major cities to give free health services and

    campaign caravans roamed around major points in Dhaka to provide discounted products.

    According to the statement, Fortune Rice Bran Oil contains gamma oryzanol which reduces bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bengal Group Vice Chairman Jashim Uddin honoured in New York
    Jashim Uddin honoured in New York
    The New York State Assembly honours the FBCCI chief for his contribution to business
    India's gasoil, gasoline sales surge on festive demand
    India's gasoil, gasoline sales surge on festive demand
    India's gasoil consumption, which accounts for about two-fifths of the country's fuel demand, typically increases during the month-long festival season
    India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold
    India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold
    Import prices of edible oils, gold and silver are revised every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay
    India cuts windfall tax on crude oil output, diesel exports
    India cuts windfall tax on crude oil output
    The Indian government cut a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to 8,000 rupees per tonne from 10,500 rupees per tonne

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher