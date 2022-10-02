Fortune Rice Bran Oil celebrates World Heart Day with free health services

The New York State Assembly honours the FBCCI chief for his contribution to business
Fortune Rice Bran Oil, a brand of Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd, has celebrated World Heart Day by providing free health services.
During the campaign on Sept 29, it also offered special discounts, the company said in a statement.
It covered 22 parks of 10 major cities to give free health services and
campaign caravans roamed around major points in Dhaka to provide discounted products.
According to the statement, Fortune Rice Bran Oil contains gamma oryzanol which reduces bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol.