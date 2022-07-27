Biman Bangladesh to fly Dhaka-Toronto direct from Wednesday

On Sundays, flight BG305 will leave Dhaka at 3am and land in Istanbul at 8:30am (local time) to take on additional fuel. It will fly out of Istanbul at the end of an hour's break and reach Toronto at 1:25pm (local time).

A flight from Toronto will leave for Dhaka every Wednesday at 7:30 pm (local time). The plane will fly nonstop for 16 hours and land at Dhaka airport at 9:30pm (local time) on Thursday.

Every Sunday, another plane will depart from Toronto at 9pm (local time) and reach Dhaka at 11pm (local time) on Monday.

Biman has been trying to operate flights on this route for a long time. Earlier, the company had announced plans to launch direct flights to Toronto in October 2020, but due to the pandemic, the state-run company could not implement it.

In continuation of that effort, Biman launched an ‘experimental commercial flight’ on this route on Mar 26, 2022, with 70 passengers onboard. There was criticism at that time over the expenditure on operating that flight. After that, Biman announced several dates for the launch of flights but failed to follow through.