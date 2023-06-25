Bangladesh ditches plan to impose Tk 2,000 minimum tax for returns in FY24

Amid a public backlash, the government has abandoned plans to impose a minimum Tk 2,000 charge for individuals who earn less than the taxable income threshold but need to file returns to receive a range of services.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal included the proposal in the budget for 2023-24 fiscal year in an effort to expand the tax net, but it was not in the finance bill passed in parliament on Sunday.

In order to facilitate the Tk 7.61 trillion fiscal plan, the largest in the country's history, Kamal outlined plans to increase the total revenue, with an emphasis on bolstering tax collection.