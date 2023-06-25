    বাংলা

    Bangladesh ditches plan to impose Tk 2,000 minimum tax for returns in FY24

    The government has withdrawn a proposal to impose the charge in FY 2023-24 amid intense criticism

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 25 June 2023, 04:51 PM
    Updated : 25 June 2023, 04:51 PM

    Amid a public backlash, the government has abandoned plans to impose a minimum Tk 2,000 charge for individuals who earn less than the taxable income threshold but need to file returns to receive a range of services.

    Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal included the proposal in the budget for 2023-24 fiscal year in an effort to expand the tax net, but it was not in the finance bill passed in parliament on Sunday.

    In order to facilitate the Tk 7.61 trillion fiscal plan, the largest in the country's history, Kamal outlined plans to increase the total revenue, with an emphasis on bolstering tax collection.

    The minister stressed the importance of citizen participation in the government’s welfare work by paying minimum tax in return for the “privileges” provided by the state.

    Accordingly, he proposed the minimum tax of Tk 2,000 for "competent people who are below taxable income but have an obligation to submit an income tax return to take service from the government".

    Officials argued that it should not be a burden on people who need a tax identification number for a range of services from the government, banks and other organisations.

    “If you check the list of people for whom returns are mandatory, you’ll see that TIN is compulsory for importers, exporters, trade licence-holders, commission agencies, for licensing guns, constructing buildings in city corporation areas, or buying cars,” Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, the chairman of the National Board of Revenue, said at a post-budget press conference.

    But economists criticised the move to collect tax even from people whose income is not taxable. "Such a move will burden low-income TIN holders and contradict the concept of tax-free income thresholds," the Centre for Policy Dialogue said.

