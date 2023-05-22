Residents, urban planners frustrated as residential plots allowed for commercial use in Dhaka

The Bangladesh government has rolled out a new scheme for landowners in Dhaka to convert their residential plots into commercial ones.

Under the scheme, owners of residential plots in Dhaka’s four upscale neighbourhoods - Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Uttara - can apply to convert those into commercial plots.

In addition, plots of land next to a 100-ft wide road can be converted from residential use to commercial, with a fee between Tk 5 million and Tk 10 million per Katha, a unit of land measurement in Bangladesh which is equal to around 1.65 decimal.

On May 3, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works issued a circular to this end, noting that this rule will apply to residential projects by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, or RAJUK and other areas under its jurisdiction.

Residents in the areas and urban planners interviewed for the article categorically said the already horrendous traffic congestion in the city would worsen if all areas were opened to set up commercial establishments.

Defending the move, RAJUK officials said the initiative had been taken to stop the illegal commercial use of residential plots.

For converting residential plots to commercial use in Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara, the landowner must pay Tk 10 million per Katha as a fee, except for Baridhara’s J Block. Landowners must pay Tk 5 million per Katha for the conversion in that area.