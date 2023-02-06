RAB arrests man for defrauding people with promises to send them to Poland

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a man for cheating people of millions with promises of sending them to Poland.
Saiful Islam Porag, 29, was arrested in Uttara on Sunday following a specific complaint, said Assistant Police Superintendent Farzana Haque of RAB-3.
Porag extracted millions from ordinary people using the name of an office called ‘Angikar BD’ and assuring them they would be sent abroad.
He claimed to be a director of the so-called ‘Angikar BD’ and also faked being a higher-up in other offices. That was how he defrauded ordinary people and took money from them, saying he would send them to Poland and other countries.
Porag and his friend Shahidul Islam Manik extracted Tk 2 million from different people and tried to flee to Poland with the amount.
Manik has already left for Poland, but Porag got his visa late and could not go and RAB was able to arrest him.
There is no office called Angikar BD. The fraudsters just used the name on an official pad and cheated people, the RAB officer said.
RAB is taking the necessary legal steps against the fraudster.