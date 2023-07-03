Jhalakathi oil tanker blast toll hits 3 as rescuers find two more bodies

The body of the oil tanker’s greaser, Abdus Salam Hridoy, was recovered from the ship’s engine room on Sunday. One member of the crew still remains missing.

The BIWTA rescue vessel ‘Nirbhik’ started its search on Monday morning.

“At 11 am they recovered part of the wreckage and found the bodies inside.”

The identities of the bodies have yet to be determined.

On Saturday, there was a sudden blast on the vessel, starting a fire.

Five people burnt in the fire were rescued from the site in the wake of the incident, according to Jhalakathi police and district administration.