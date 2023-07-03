Jhalakathi oil tanker blast toll hits 3 as rescuers find two more bodies

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two more crew members following the explosion on the Sagar Nandini-2 oil tanker in Jhalakathi, taking the death toll from the disaster to three.
The bodies were found in a piece of the ship’s wreckage in the Sugondha River at 11 am on Monday, according to BIWTA Barishal spokesman Mohammad Selim.
The body of the oil tanker’s greaser, Abdus Salam Hridoy, was recovered from the ship’s engine room on Sunday. One member of the crew still remains missing.
The BIWTA rescue vessel ‘Nirbhik’ started its search on Monday morning.
“At 11 am they recovered part of the wreckage and found the bodies inside.”
The identities of the bodies have yet to be determined.
On Saturday, there was a sudden blast on the vessel, starting a fire.
Five people burnt in the fire were rescued from the site in the wake of the incident, according to Jhalakathi police and district administration.
They are receiving treatment for critical burn wounds at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
According to Jhalakathi police, the district administration, and the cook rescued from the disaster, nine crew members were aboard the vessel.
Authorities have yet to determine a cause for the blast. The tanker had suffered a hull breach six months ago, causing a massive oil spill in Bhola.
Padma Oil Company officials say that 400,000 litres of oil have been recovered from the vessel after the blast. The company has also formed a committee to investigate the incident.