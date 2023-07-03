    বাংলা

    Jhalakathi oil tanker blast toll hits 3 as rescuers find two more bodies

    Another crew member of the Sagar Nandini-2 remains missing

    Jhalakathi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 July 2023, 06:54 AM
    Updated : 3 July 2023, 06:54 AM

    Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two more crew members following the explosion on the Sagar Nandini-2 oil tanker in Jhalakathi, taking the death toll from the disaster to three.

    The bodies were found in a piece of the ship’s wreckage in the Sugondha River at 11 am on Monday, according to BIWTA Barishal spokesman Mohammad Selim.

    The body of the oil tanker’s greaser, Abdus Salam Hridoy, was recovered from the ship’s engine room on Sunday. One member of the crew still remains missing.

    The BIWTA rescue vessel ‘Nirbhik’ started its search on Monday morning.

    “At 11 am they recovered part of the wreckage and found the bodies inside.”

    The identities of the bodies have yet to be determined.

    On Saturday, there was a sudden blast on the vessel, starting a fire.

    Five people burnt in the fire were rescued from the site in the wake of the incident, according to Jhalakathi police and district administration.

    They are receiving treatment for critical burn wounds at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

    According to Jhalakathi police, the district administration, and the cook rescued from the disaster, nine crew members were aboard the vessel.

    Authorities have yet to determine a cause for the blast. The tanker had suffered a hull breach six months ago, causing a massive oil spill in Bhola.

    Padma Oil Company officials say that 400,000 litres of oil have been recovered from the vessel after the blast. The company has also formed a committee to investigate the incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Body of a missing crew member recovered from blast-hit oil tanker in Jhalakathi
    Body recovered from blast-hit oil tanker in Jhalakathi
    Five crew members with critical burn injuries have been rescued so far
    An oil tanker anchored in Jhalakathi's Sugandha river caught fire after an explosion on Saturday, Jul 1, 2023.
    July 01, 2023
    News in photos: 01 July
    Witnesses said locals rushed to the scene on trawlers after hearing a loud bang and watching burning debris falling from the sky as the explosion on Shagor Nandini-2 occurred on Saturday, Jul 1, 2023.
    Tanker spills oil as 9 injured in blast 6 months after it sank
    The tanker had been salvaged following its capsize in December 2022
    8 injured as blast-hit oil tanker catches fire in Narayanganj
    8 injured as blast rocks oil tanker in Narayanganj
    Five of them are in critical condition following the blast, which is believed to have been sparked by gas accumulation

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan