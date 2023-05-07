Gap between rich and poor in Bangladesh is growing, says Julian Francis

Though the poverty rate in Bangladesh has decreased over the years, the difference in lifestyle between the very rich and the very poor has continued to widen, says Julian Francis, a former Oxfam official who helped refugees in the 1971 Liberation War.

“It’s pretty obvious that the gap between the very rich and the very poor is getting bigger,” he said in an interview with bdnews24.com’s Inside Out.

“Although extreme poverty has reduced significantly, there is still you know, that 10-14 percent who are still in great difficulty.”

The responsibility to bridge this gap lies on the rich, believes Francis, who was recognised by the UK and Bangladesh governments for his efforts to care for the Bengali refugees fleeing to India in 1971.

“I think everybody would agree that if people paid what income tax they should be paying, then the government would have more funds to deal with people’s needs and increase the number of people who can be assisted with social welfare grants.”