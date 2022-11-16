    বাংলা

    Bangladesh will introduce e-visa ‘soon’, home minister says

    Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal inaugurates e-gate services at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 08:03 PM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 08:03 PM

    The government will launch electronic visa or e-visa services ‘soon’ as part of its efforts to fully digitalise the passport and immigration sector, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said.

    “You’ll be glad to know that we’ll launch e-visa services in a short period. We’re going to digitalise the entire sector,” the minister said after inaugurating electronic immigration gate or e-gate services at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Tuesday.

    “We launched machine-readable passports on instructions from the prime minister. We then launched e-passports. We set up 26 e-gates in Dhaka and now we have six such gates in Chattogram.”

    “The prime minister is delivering on her words. She had said everything would be digitalised if we came to power. Now the country is progressing at a tremendous speed.”

    Kamal said Bangladeshi and foreign e-passport holders will be able to cross the e-gates easily.

    Maj Gen Md Nurul Anwar, director general of the Department of Immigration and Passports, said the travellers with e-passports will need to undergo some visa check formalities manually.

    He said 57,000 passengers have so far taken e-gates services in Dhaka.

