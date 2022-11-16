Bangladesh will introduce e-visa ‘soon’, home minister says

The government will launch electronic visa or e-visa services ‘soon’ as part of its efforts to fully digitalise the passport and immigration sector, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said.

“You’ll be glad to know that we’ll launch e-visa services in a short period. We’re going to digitalise the entire sector,” the minister said after inaugurating electronic immigration gate or e-gate services at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Tuesday.