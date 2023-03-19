    বাংলা

    16 dead as Emad Paribahan bus crashes into a ditch in Madaripur

    The death toll is expected to climb, police say

    Madaripur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 March 2023, 03:25 AM
    Updated : 19 March 2023, 03:25 AM

    At least 16 people died after a bus crashed into a ditch in Madaripur, police say.

    The Dhaka-bound bus operated by Emad Paribahan veered out of control on an expressway, according to the police. The death toll is expected to climb.

    Another 30 passengers were injured in the accident.

    Madaripur Police Superintendent Md Masud Alam said the injured passengers were admitted to different hospitals.

    Police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence launched rescue efforts. The dead and the injured are yet to be identified.

