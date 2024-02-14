Child’s body found stuffed in sack in Chapainawabganj

The police have recovered the body of a child packed in a sack from Chapainawabganj’s Bholahat Upazila.

Chowdhury Zobayer Ahmed, the chief of Bholahat Police Station, said that the sack was dumped behind the house of a man named Nuru, a resident of Kharagpur village.

Police retrieved the body and sent it to the morgue of Chapainawabganj 250-Bed Hospital for an autopsy after locals reported the incident around 10 pm on Tuesday.