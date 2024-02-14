Child’s body found stuffed in sack in Chapainawabganj

The police have recovered the body of a child packed in a sack from Chapainawabganj’s Bholahat Upazila.
Chowdhury Zobayer Ahmed, the chief of Bholahat Police Station, said that the sack was dumped behind the house of a man named Nuru, a resident of Kharagpur village.
Police retrieved the body and sent it to the morgue of Chapainawabganj 250-Bed Hospital for an autopsy after locals reported the incident around 10 pm on Tuesday.
According to the police, a 7-year-old child had gone missing from Kharagpur village on Feb 3. The girl’s family had filed an official complaint at the police station the same day.
Police suspect that the body could belong to that same seven-year-old.
An investigation is currently underway to find out whether the child is still missing.
"We were unable to identify the body as it had started to decompose,” OC Zobayer said.