    বাংলা

    Child’s body found stuffed in sack in Chapainawabganj

    Police suspect that the body could belong to a 7-year-old girl who went missing from Kharagpur village on Feb 3

    Chapainawabganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Feb 2024, 07:10 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2024, 07:10 AM

    The police have recovered the body of a child packed in a sack from Chapainawabganj’s Bholahat Upazila.

    Chowdhury Zobayer Ahmed, the chief of Bholahat Police Station, said that the sack was dumped behind the house of a man named Nuru, a resident of Kharagpur village.

    Police retrieved the body and sent it to the morgue of Chapainawabganj 250-Bed Hospital for an autopsy after locals reported the incident around 10 pm on Tuesday.

    According to the police, a 7-year-old child had gone missing from Kharagpur village on Feb 3. The girl’s family had filed an official complaint at the police station the same day.

    Police suspect that the body could belong to that same seven-year-old.

    An investigation is currently underway to find out whether the child is still missing.

    "We were unable to identify the body as it had started to decompose,” OC Zobayer said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Child among 2 dead as bus rams van in Rajshahi
    2 die as bus rams van in Rajshahi
    Two others were injured in the incident that took place in Mohanpur Upazila
    13 polling centres set on fire in nine districts in Bangladesh on Friday night
    13 polling centres set on fire since Friday night
    Fires were reported in Sunamganj, Habiganj, Tangail, Shariatpur, Chattogram, Gazipur, Mymensingh, Khulna, and Barguna
    Voting centre set ablaze in Feni, school staffer held
    Voting centre torched in Feni, school staffer held
    Police are investigating the incident to determine whether it is related to an internal conflict between school officials or politically motivated
    Gaibandha-5: HC orders removal of Saghata UNO, police station chief over 'bias'
    Gaibandha-5: HC orders removal of Saghata UNO, OC
    Independent candidate Farzana Bubli filed a writ petition alleging bias against the officials

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps