‘Most wanted man’ killed in Narayanganj ‘gunfight’ was shot by drug peddlers, RAB says

A defendant of over two dozen cases, who succumbed to his injuries on Thursday afternoon at a hospital in Dhaka after sustaining fatal wounds during a so-called ‘gun battle’, was shot by drug peddlers, according to the first information report filed by Rapid Action Battalion.

Earlier on Friday, Lt Col Abdullah Al Momen, commander of RAB-1, said the suspect, 35-year old Shahin Mia alias City Shahin died at Mugda Medical College Hospital in Dhaka after he was injured in the ‘gunfight’ on Thursday afternoon.

Shahin, whom RAB described as a most wanted man, was accused in nearly two dozen cases, including some related to murder, robbery and drug trafficking.

The deadly ‘shootout’ occurred nearly a year after the US imposed sanctions on the force for ‘serious violation of human rights’.

The chief of Rupganj Police Station, AFM Sayed, said RAB-1 Inspector Md Ashrafuzzaman started the case with the station, accusing some yet-to-be-named drug peddlers.