Woman, 55, scales electricity pole in Dhaka lake before rescuers talk her down

A 55-year-old woman has scaled a towering utility pole with high-voltage electricity lines in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel lake before coming down to the relief of rescuers and onlookers.

Identified as Khuku Moni from Munshiganj, the woman swam to the several hundred feet tall pole in the middle of the lake before climbing it on Friday afternoon.

A rescue team from Tejgaon Fire Station quickly responded to a 999 call around 5pm, according to Lima Khanom, control room officer of the fire service.

She said the woman is believed to be mentally unstable, adding that the tower has 133kv electricity lines.