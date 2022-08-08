RAB arrests ‘mastermind’, nine more suspects in Tangail bus robbery, rape

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 10 more suspects on charges of robbing passengers and raping a woman after taking control of a bus in Tangail.
The arrestees include the “mastermind” behind the crime, the RAB said in a message on Sunday night after making the arrests in Dhaka, Gazipur and Sirajganj.
It added details will be revealed at a press conference on Monday.
Last Thursday, police apprehended Raja Miah in Tangail over his suspected involvement in the crimes. They also recovered three stolen mobile phones from him.
Based on the information he provided during interrogation, law enforcers conducted raids in Gazipur and caught two more suspects - Md Nurunnabi and Abdul Awal.
Hekmat Ali, a passenger on the bus, filed a case with Tangail's Madhupur Police Station last Wednesday.
The case accuses around a dozen members of an inter-district robbery gang of hijacking the vehicle for three hours.
Raja, who was placed on a five-day remand by a court, is a bus driver and mainly drove Jhatika Paribahan vehicles on the Dhaka-Tangail route. He was the one who removed the bus driver and took the wheel, law enforcers said.