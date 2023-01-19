Dhaka police issue traffic guidelines for 2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police issued a set of directives on traffic, parking and road diversions to ensure smooth travels for pilgrims attending the Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after the Hajj.
Millions of Muslims from various parts across the country and abroad are expected to attend the second phase of the congregation from Jan 20-22.
On the eve of the gathering, the DMP's traffic control unit sought citizens' cooperation to maintain order and avoid traffic congestion during the event. Here are the traffic guidelines surrounding the Ijtema:
PARKING FOR VEHICLES
No vehicles can be parked on the streets from Khilkhet to Abdullahpur via Dhour Bridge.
Vehicles transporting pilgrims to the congregation venue can be parked in the following places, based on the division they arrive from:
● Dhaka and Chattogram: BGMEA Complex under Sector No. 16 and on the slope of bridges No. 10, 11 and 5.
● Sylhet: From the slope of Bridge No. 2 in Uttara Sector-5 to the Uludaha field.
● Khulna: Open areas in Uttara Sector No. 17 and 18 (Bowbazar ground).
● Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh: Prottasha Housing near Uttara Sector No. 10.
● Barishal: BIWTA Landing Station area adjacent to Dhaur Bridge Crossing.
● Dhaka metropolitan area: Open space on the Kuril Biswa Road, also known as the 300-feet road.
The driver or their aide must remain in the vehicle while it is parked in the designated places and exchange mobile phone numbers with vehicle owners in case they need to contact each other immediately, according to the notice.
DIVERSION
Traffic diversions will be in force on the day of the 'Akheri Munajat' or final prayer from 4 am on Sunday.
The diversion points are —Dhaur Bridge, Sector No.18 Panchvati Crossing, Mohakhali intersection, Hotel Radisson, Pragati Sarani (Biswa Road), Loop-2 under the Kuratali Flyover, west end of the Mohakhali Flyover, Diabari Bus Stand crossing in Mirpur and Ashulia Bazar Crossing.
Available routes:
● Inter-district buses, trucks, covered vans and other heavy vehicles will run on Mohakhali-Bijoy Sarani-Gabtoli route, avoiding Abdullahpur and Dhaur Bridge.
● Abdullahpur-bound vehicles from Ashulia have to divert to Dhour Bridge Crossing and then to Mirpur Beribadh.
● Abdullahpur-bound inter-district buses, trucks, covered vans and other vehicles from the Mohakhali Bus Terminal have to turn left and take the Bijoy Sarani-Gabtali route.
● Buses, trucks, and covered vans from Kakoli and Mirpur to Uttara will be diverted at the turning outside Hotel Radisson. These vehicles have to take an alternative route.
● On the day of the final prayer on Jan 22, the movement of vehicles from the Pragati Sarani crossing-Abdullahpur-Dhour Bridge-Ashulia Crossing-Mirpur Mazar Road to Beribadh, National Zoo to Beribadh and Pallabi Eastern Housing to Beribadh will be suspended.
● Private cars, microbuses, and autorickshaws travelling from Kakoli, Mirpur to Uttara will be diverted at the Nikunja-1 gate. These vehicles will have to take an alternative route as well.
● Vehicles heading from Pragati Sarani to Abdullahpur will be diverted at loop-2 under the Kuril flyover and must take alternative roads.
● On Jan 22, vehicles for airlines and crew, fire service, law enforcement and ambulances will be requested to use the Mirpur-Gabtoli route via Mohakhali and Bijoy Sarani instead of the Airport Road.
● Minibuses and microbuses arranged by the Dhaka Traffic North Division will offer free rides to passengers travelling to and from the airport. These will be available at the gate of the Padma U-loop, Nikunja-1 residential area and loop-2 under the Kuratoli Flyover on the day of the final prayer.
The police's Uttara Traffic Zone can be contacted at 01320-043940 and 01320-043941 for any information related to traffic.