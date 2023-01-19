Dhaka police issue traffic guidelines for 2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police issued a set of directives on traffic, parking and road diversions to ensure smooth travels for pilgrims attending the Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after the Hajj.

Millions of Muslims from various parts across the country and abroad are expected to attend the second phase of the congregation from Jan 20-22.

On the eve of the gathering, the DMP's traffic control unit sought citizens' cooperation to maintain order and avoid traffic congestion during the event. Here are the traffic guidelines surrounding the Ijtema:

PARKING FOR VEHICLES

No vehicles can be parked on the streets from Khilkhet to Abdullahpur via Dhour Bridge.