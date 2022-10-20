Russia to give high-capacity nuclear reactor for Bangladesh's Rooppur plant

Russia has offered to provide Bangladesh with a 'high-capacity nuclear reactor' for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna.

Alexei Likhachev, director general of Russian state corporation Rosatom, also announced plans to provide nuclear fuel for the plant in October 2023 during a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday, according to the premier's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim. They want to celebrate the day with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency and other officials, he said.