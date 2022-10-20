Russia to give high-capacity nuclear reactor for Bangladesh's Rooppur plant

Russia has offered to provide Bangladesh with a 'high-capacity nuclear reactor' for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna.
Alexei Likhachev, director general of Russian state corporation Rosatom, also announced plans to provide nuclear fuel for the plant in October 2023 during a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday, according to the premier's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim. They want to celebrate the day with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency and other officials, he said.
Russia will also train Bangladeshis on the proper management and maintenance of the nuclear reactor, Likhachev told Hasina.
The prime minister expressed gratitude at Russia's continued support for Bangladesh's power and energy sectors since the country's independence. She also thanked Likhachev for carrying on with the work of establishing the plant in Ishwardi despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Hasina also stressed the need to train Bangladeshis to operate and maintain the nuclear power plant, the country's first, in line with proper safety standards.
The meeting came a day after the installation of a reactor pressure vessel at the second unit of the Rooppur plant. The plant is set to add a total of 2,400 MW of power to the national grid in 2024.