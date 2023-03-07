Rohingya camp leader ‘shot and hacked to death’ in Cox’s Bazar Ukhiya

The victim has been identified as Md Noor Habi aka Doctor Wakkesh, 51, a resident of the block. He had been working as a Majhi (Rohingya camp leader) at Camp No. 9.

“Habi was sleeping at home when dozens of masked men took him outside at gunpoint and attacked him with a gun and sharp weapons. The criminals fled before the law enforcers arrived at the scene,” Ali said, citing locals.

The Armed Police Battalion and Ukhiya police rushed him to a local International Organisation of Migration (IOM) hospital, where a doctor declared him dead.