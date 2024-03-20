    বাংলা

    5 die as bus crashes head-on into microbus in Gopalganj

    A bus headed from Barishal to Dhaka crashed head-on into a microbus travelling in the opposite direction

    Gopalganj Correspondent
    Published : 20 March 2024, 07:38 AM
    Updated : 20 March 2024, 07:38 AM

    Five people have been killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus in Gopalganj’s Muksudpur. Several others have been injured.

    The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Barishal Hiwhay in the Chagalchira area around 11am, said Ashraful Alam, chief of Muksudpur Police Station.

    The passenger bus, headed from Barishal to Dhaka, crashed into the microbus head-on, leading to the deaths of four women and a man.

    The injured have been taken to the Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex and Faridpur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

    The identities of the victims have yet to be confirmed.

    Traffic has been closed on the road since the accident, the police official said.

    More to follow

