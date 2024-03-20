5 die as bus crashes head-on into microbus in Gopalganj

Five people have been killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus in Gopalganj’s Muksudpur. Several others have been injured.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Barishal Hiwhay in the Chagalchira area around 11am, said Ashraful Alam, chief of Muksudpur Police Station.

The passenger bus, headed from Barishal to Dhaka, crashed into the microbus head-on, leading to the deaths of four women and a man.