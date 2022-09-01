23% of urban population suffers from hypertension, 14% at higher risk: study

The findings of the study titled “Hypertension and Obesity Load in Bangladesh: How Large is the Iceberg?” were unveiled at a seminar in Dhaka on Thursday.

The study was conducted under the ‘Strengthening Urban Public Health System Project’ co-implemented by Save the Children in Bangladesh and South Asia Field Epidemiology and Technology Network, Bangladesh with assistance from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 48,644 participants were screened in Narayanganj, Cumilla, Mymensingh and Rangpur to measure their blood pressure, height and weight to calculate hypertension status and the body mass index for the study.

According to the study, the prevalence of hypertension is higher among men (24 percent) than women (22 percent). Also, about 14 percent of people are at higher risk of becoming hypertensive.