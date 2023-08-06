    বাংলা

    EC keen to send ballot papers in the morning of general elections

    BNP’s allegations over ‘ballot-box stuffing’ forced the rethink, says election commissioner

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 August 2023, 03:52 PM
    Updated : 6 August 2023, 03:52 PM

    The Election Commission is thinking about sending out ballot papers to voting centres in the morning of the general election to ensure a fair vote.

    Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said the strategy rethink comes in the wake of the BNP’s allegations that ballot boxes were stuffed the night before voting in 2018.

    Last year, Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki’s words on the matter triggered discussions in the political arena.

    On May 24 last year, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said: “Voting will be held according to the rules -- in the morning. I want to clarify that it’ll not be held at night.”

    The latest Election Committee held several polls through paper ballots and the voting accessories were all sent to centres in the morning.

    The ballot papers were sent in the morning for voting in Dhaka-17 parliamentary seat on Jul 17, the last election held by the commission.

    Alamgir said they were thinking about several strategies to prevent “misuse” of ballot papers in the general election.

    “The election will be held through ballot paper this time as well. It will proceed the same way it did before. We will try to apply several strategies to prevent ballot papers from being misused.”

