Barishal bus owners call 2-day strike ahead of BNP rally

Bus owners in Barishal have called a transport strike for Nov 4-5 to demand that local passenger vehicles and other three-wheelers be kept off the highway.

The second day of the strike, however, coincides with a mass rally organised by the BNP and the stoppage of long-haul and local bus services threatens to disrupt the event.

Kishore Kumar Dey, general secretary of Barishal District Bus Owners Group, said a memorandum demanding the prohibition of three-wheelers on the highway has been handed to the local administration.

"If the demand is not met by Nov 3, bus services will be stopped on Nov 4 and 5," he said on Wednesday.