    বাংলা

    College student drowns at lake in Dhaka botanical garden

    Hamza, a 20-year-old local college student, went to the lake to take a bath with his uncle Sumon

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 June 2023, 11:41 AM
    Updated : 27 June 2023, 11:41 AM

    A college student has drowned while taking a bath at a lake in the National Botanical Garden in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

    Md Hamza, 20, went to take a bath at the lake with his uncle Sumon Sarker, 26, on Tuesday. His uncle managed to swim ashore, but the youth drowned.

    “Hamza and Sumon used the back entrance to enter the garden,” said Shah Ali Police Station chief Aminul Islam, citing witnesses.

    “Hamza sank as he did not know how to swim. Sumon somehow managed to reach the bank. A team of divers from the fire service recovered Hamza’s body afterwards.”

    Hamza, a local college student, was living with his family in Mirpur's Rupnagar residential area.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police arrest four over mysterious death of female textile engineering student
    4 arrested over death of female textile engineering student
    Police suspect some date-rape drug may have entered the student's system with the drinks she consumed at a party
    Kitchen, Bath and Living Expo 2023 opens at ICCB Dhaka
    KBL Expo opens at ICCB Dhaka
    ROSA, a concern of AkijBashir Group, is supporting the three-day-long expo
    Two schoolchildren drown in lake at Dhaka graveyard
    2 school children drown in Dhaka graveyard lake
    The Lalbagh residents were found dead at a lake in Mohammadpur
    Police recover child’s body from Dhanmondi Lake
    Child’s body recovered from Dhanmondi Lake
    The law enforcers were unable to immediately identify the child. The body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps