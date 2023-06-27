College student drowns at lake in Dhaka botanical garden

Police suspect some date-rape drug may have entered the student's system with the drinks she consumed at a party
A college student has drowned while taking a bath at a lake in the National Botanical Garden in Dhaka’s Mirpur.
Md Hamza, 20, went to take a bath at the lake with his uncle Sumon Sarker, 26, on Tuesday. His uncle managed to swim ashore, but the youth drowned.
“Hamza and Sumon used the back entrance to enter the garden,” said Shah Ali Police Station chief Aminul Islam, citing witnesses.
“Hamza sank as he did not know how to swim. Sumon somehow managed to reach the bank. A team of divers from the fire service recovered Hamza’s body afterwards.”
Hamza, a local college student, was living with his family in Mirpur's Rupnagar residential area.