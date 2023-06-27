College student drowns at lake in Dhaka botanical garden

A college student has drowned while taking a bath at a lake in the National Botanical Garden in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

Md Hamza, 20, went to take a bath at the lake with his uncle Sumon Sarker, 26, on Tuesday. His uncle managed to swim ashore, but the youth drowned.

“Hamza and Sumon used the back entrance to enter the garden,” said Shah Ali Police Station chief Aminul Islam, citing witnesses.