Brunei's Sultan Bolkiah flies home after 3-day visit to Bangladesh

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam has left Dhaka at the end of a three-day state visit.
His flight departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 9:30 am on Monday.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen went to the airport to see off Bolkiah. Momen presented the sultan with a photo album containing pictures of his trip to Dhaka.
Bolkiah arrived in Dhaka on his first state visit to the country on Saturday at the invitation of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He was given a red carpet welcome at the airport, with President Hamid receiving him.
He later met Hasina at her office on Sunday. After the meeting, the two countries signed an agreement and three memoranda of understanding, including on direct flights, manpower export, and LNG and petroleum supply, to deepen bilateral relations.