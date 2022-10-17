    বাংলা

    Brunei's Sultan Bolkiah flies home after 3-day visit to Bangladesh

    Bangladesh and Brunei signed several deals, including on LNG and petroleum supply, to bolster ties during his trip

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 06:05 AM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 06:05 AM

    Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam has left Dhaka at the end of a three-day state visit.

    His flight departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 9:30 am on Monday.

    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen went to the airport to see off Bolkiah. Momen presented the sultan with a photo album containing pictures of his trip to Dhaka.

    Bolkiah arrived in Dhaka on his first state visit to the country on Saturday at the invitation of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He was given a red carpet welcome at the airport, with President Hamid receiving him.

    He later met Hasina at her office on Sunday. After the meeting, the two countries signed an agreement and three memoranda of understanding, including on direct flights, manpower export, and LNG and petroleum supply, to deepen bilateral relations.

    RELATED STORIES
    Local govt elections underway in 57 districts across Bangladesh
    Voting underway in district council polls
    Voters will elect 671 representatives, including chairmen, general members and reserved members, to district councils
    Bangladesh signs deals with Brunei on direct flight, LNG supply during sultan’s visit
    Deals with Brunei on direct flight, LNG supply
    The two countries signed one agreement and three memoranda of understanding to take bilateral relations to a new height
    Bangladesh closes door on China Gezhobu after girder collapse, says Quader
    No more jobs for China Gezhouba after girder collapse: Quader
    The contractors will only carry the remaining work under the Uttara BRT project, the minister says
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greets Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at her office in Dhaka, Oct 16, 2022. Photo: PMO
    Brunei Sultan Bolkiah meets Hasina
    The two countries are expected to sign several MoUs and agreements to bolster ties

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher