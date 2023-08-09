Metro rail line to be extended to Motijheel in ‘second half of October’

Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) says that construction on the section of track from Dhaka’s Agargaon to Motijheel will be complete in mid-October and rail service from Uttara to Motijheel will open soon afterwards.

“The honourable prime minister will inaugurate it in the last week of October and trains will run from the next day,” DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique said at an event in Agargaon on Wednesday.

The train will initially stop at three stations – Farmgate, the Secretariat, and Motijheel. The other stations will be opened over the course of two months, he said.

By January, the trains are expected to stop at every station.