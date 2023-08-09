Metro rail line to be extended to Motijheel in ‘second half of October’

Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) says that construction on the section of track from Dhaka’s Agargaon to Motijheel will be complete in mid-October and rail service from Uttara to Motijheel will open soon afterwards.
“The honourable prime minister will inaugurate it in the last week of October and trains will run from the next day,” DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique said at an event in Agargaon on Wednesday.
The train will initially stop at three stations – Farmgate, the Secretariat, and Motijheel. The other stations will be opened over the course of two months, he said.
By January, the trains are expected to stop at every station.
ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, said the Agargaon to Motijheel section of the metro rail will be complete by Oct 15.
“We are hoping to finish up all work by Oct 15,” he said. “Then, the honourable prime minister will give us a date and the metro rail section to Motijheel will be inaugurated on that day.”
Asked whether trains will run to Motijheel from 8 am to 8 pm, DMCTL Managing Director Siddique said, “We will start out by running trains on an abbreviated schedule. Once we see that the entire system is operating smoothly, we will merge it with the rest of the line. The number of train trips will increase over time.”
Not all the trains will go to Motijheel at first, he said.
“Some will go to Motijheel, but others will go as far as Agargaon. The trains will have numbers. The numbers will indicate which trains are going to Agargaon and which are going to Motijheel.”
“Those who are headed to Motijheel will get on their designated train. This is a temporary measure. Complete train service will be available from January.”
On Dec 28, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Dhaka metro rail, opening train service from the Uttara North Station to Agargaon. It was opened to the public the following day. The nine stations along the line were opened in stages.
Construction on the metro rail line from Uttara to Kamalapur Rail Station, dubbed the MRT-6 line, began on Jun 26, 2016. The 21.16-km stretch of rail cost nearly Tk 334.72 billion. It is being built with support from Japanese development organisation JICA.
There are seven stations on the line from Agargaon to Motijheel, which will open in stages. They are Bijoy Swarani, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, TSC, the Secretariat, and Motijheel. The Farmgate, Shahbagh, and Motijheel stations will open in October.