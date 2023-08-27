Beyond the frills of Bangladesh's Universal Pension Scheme, hidden costs loom

As Bangladesh launched its eagerly anticipated Universal Pension Scheme, Shakila Afroz, employed in the private sector, didn't need much convincing to get on board.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Aug 17, the ambitious initiative aims to extend the social safety net to at least 100 million citizens in their twilight years.

Shakila, who identified herself with a single name, opted for the Pragati scheme, which requires her to make monthly payments of Tk 5,000.

Much to her surprise, however, she soon realised that the programme has its share of hidden costs.

The first stumbling block was her lack of an account with Sonali Bank, the state-owned institution tasked with handling the premiums.

This means that in order to pay the monthly instalments, she must visit a Sonali Bank branch -- the only venue accepting deposits for the scheme -- as she can't use the bank's facilities without an account.