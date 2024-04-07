    বাংলা

    Sangskritik Jote to defy time limit, celebrate Pahela Baishakh until 9pm

    The government asked all to end outdoor programmes by 6pm on Pahela Baishakh

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 April 2024, 03:51 PM
    Updated : 7 April 2024, 03:51 PM

    The Sammilita Sangskritik Jote has announced a programme from 4pm to 9pm at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Pahela Baishakh in defiance of a government order to end the outdoor functions on Bangla New Year within 6pm.

    The country’s premier coalition of cultural organisations made the announcement on Sunday after demanding abolition of the time limit on the celebrations, labelling such restrictions ‘discriminatory and unacceptable’.

    Its President Ghulam Quddus said he would preside over the programme to be inaugurated by theatre activist Ramendu Majumdar.

    The programme will include chorus songs and recitations, solo performances and dance, along with songs by Baul singers.

    The Sangskritik Jote sought cooperation of everyone to hold the progamme.

    “Why will we have restrictions on the festival at the heart of Bengali culture? We will hold our programme no matter what,” Quddus said while briefing the media about Mangal Shobhajatra, the traditional procession to celebrate Pahela Baishakh.

    Quddus and General Secretary Ahkamullah issued a statement on Mar 29, criticising the decision to limit the Pahela Baishakh celebrations to 6pm.

    "Bangla New Year is the biggest universal non-communal festival of Bengalis. For hundreds of years, the Bangla New Year has been celebrated through Baishakhi fairs, cultural events and traditional sports,” they said in the statement.

    “From morning, all men and women, regardless of religion and caste, participate in this festival until deep into the night.

    "Even though there is government allocation for organising Baisakhi festivals and Mangal Shobhajatra in every Upazila and directives to organise Mangal Shobhajatra in educational institutions, the home ministry directive to limit the programmes to 6pm is controversial as there is no time constraint for organising any programmes on national days and religious events.”

    The statement said the alliance feels the decision would embolden anti-cultural forces.

    The home ministry after a meeting last month directed all to end outdoor Pahela Baishakh programmes, including at the Ramna Park, Suhrawardy Udyan, Dhaka University, Hatirjheel and Rabindra Sarobar, by 6pm.

    Those who will go to the campus on the morning of Pahela Baishakh to celebrate the Bangla New Year and take part in the Mangal Shobhajatra will have to follow some guidelines as well.

    For example, no face mask can be worn or bags can be carried on the Dhaka University campus during the procession. Large masks made by the Faculty of Fine Arts can be carried in hand during the procession.

    Dhaka University authorities have requested everyone to refrain from playing and selling vuvuzelas and end the celebrations on the campus by 5pm.

