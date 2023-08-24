    বাংলা

    Modi, Hasina exchange pleasantries at dinner at BRICS summit

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met her Indian counterpart at a dinner hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Johannesburg

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 August 2023, 08:37 AM
    Updated : 24 August 2023, 08:37 AM

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exchanged greetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a dinner in Johannesburg hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the current chairman of the BRICS bloc.

    "Modi, who was a few yards away from his Bangladeshi counterpart, walked to Hasina and exchanged pleasantries," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said at a media briefing about the premier's Wednesday engagements on Thursday, according to state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

    “The prime ministers also inquired about each other’s well-being for a while,” the minister added.

    The South African president hosted the dinner at the Gallagher Estate, Midrand in Johannesburg in honour of the world leaders and governments who arrived in the country to join the 15th BRICS Summit at his invitation.

    Hasina also exchanged pleasantries with several other state leaders and government representatives, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and host President Ramaphosa.

