Modi, Hasina exchange pleasantries at dinner at BRICS summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exchanged greetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a dinner in Johannesburg hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the current chairman of the BRICS bloc.

"Modi, who was a few yards away from his Bangladeshi counterpart, walked to Hasina and exchanged pleasantries," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said at a media briefing about the premier's Wednesday engagements on Thursday, according to state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.