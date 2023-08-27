    বাংলা

    Police arrest BTRC deputy director Sunjib over ‘rape’ case in Dhaka

    Sunjib had allegedly raped a woman several times with the promise of marriage and recorded videos of their intimate moments

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 August 2023, 06:20 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 06:20 AM

    The police have arrested Sunjib Kumer Singha, deputy director of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, in connection with a case filed by a ‘rape victim'.

    Sunjib was taken into custody on Friday night after a woman filed a case against him under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, said Md Parvez Islam, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station.

    On Saturday, when Sunjib was sent to court, the judge granted permission to police to interrogate him in jail custody.

    Sunjib lived in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area. He hailed from Mymensingh’s RK Mission Road. Sunjib worked in the BTRC’s Legal and Licensing division.

    The woman alleged that Sunjib had established a relationship with her by providing false information, said police officer Parvez Islam. Sunjib raped her several times with the promise of marriage and recorded videos of their intimate moments, she said.

    When the woman wanted to end the relationship after realising Sunjib’s intentions, he threatened to spread the videos and continued to rape and physically torture her for a long time.

    Sunjib allegedly called her to his Dhanmondi residence on Aug 15 and attacked her with a glass bottle with the intention of killing her.

