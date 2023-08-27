Police arrest BTRC deputy director Sunjib over ‘rape’ case in Dhaka

The police have arrested Sunjib Kumer Singha, deputy director of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, in connection with a case filed by a ‘rape victim'.

Sunjib was taken into custody on Friday night after a woman filed a case against him under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, said Md Parvez Islam, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station.

On Saturday, when Sunjib was sent to court, the judge granted permission to police to interrogate him in jail custody.