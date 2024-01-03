A chill at the polls: What will the weather be like on voting day?

A piercing chill and dense fog obscuring the sun until midday characterise the weather four days before the 12th national election. It is likely persist through voting day.

On Wednesday, the mercury dropped to 7.4 degrees Celsius in Panchgarh’s Tetulia, marking the season's lowest temperature.

Md Azizur Rahman, director of the Met Office, believes that temperatures may dip even further by Jan 7.

A mild cold wave is currently enveloping northern regions, including Dinajpur, Panchagarh, and Nilphamari.

The Met Office predicts that this cold wave, accompanied by medium to dense fog from morning to midday, may continue in various parts of the country. The fog is likely to disrupt flights, river transport services, and road travel.