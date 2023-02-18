Chinese man working on Padma Bridge project dies in Madaripur road crash

A Chinese citizen working on the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project has died after the pick-up truck he was travelling on collided head-on with a dump truck in Madaripur’s Shibchar.



The victim, identified as Chang Bin, 32, worked as a surveyor for the project. Chang was travelling on a pick-up truck to visit the project spot when the accident occurred around 8 am on Saturday, according to interpreter Md Rony, who brought him to the hospital.