    Chinese man working on Padma Bridge project dies in Madaripur road crash

    The victim worked as a surveyor for the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project

    Madaripur Correspondent
    Published : 18 Feb 2023, 08:19 AM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2023, 08:19 AM

    A Chinese citizen working on the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project has died after the pick-up truck he was travelling on collided head-on with a dump truck in Madaripur’s Shibchar.

    The victim, identified as Chang Bin, 32, worked as a surveyor for the project. Chang was travelling on a pick-up truck to visit the project spot when the accident occurred around 8 am on Saturday, according to interpreter Md Rony, who brought him to the hospital.

    Chang Bin was severely injured after his vehicle collided on the road near Arial Kha Bridge, Rony said, adding that a doctor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital declared him dead after he was rushed to the hospital.

    Inspect Md Bachchu Mia of the hospital’s police outpost, said the body has been kept at the hospital’s morgue and the incident has been reported to the police.

