Three dead after pickup van rams autorickshaw in Sylhet

An elderly couple are among three dead after a head-on collision between a pickup van and an autorickshaw in Sylhet's Golapganj Upazila.

At least four others were injured in the accident that took place in the upazila's Ranaping area around 9 am on Saturday, according to Golapganj Police Station chief Rafiqul Islam.

The dead have been identified as Lutfur Rahman, 70, his wife Jolly Begum, 60, and the autorickshaw driver Yunus Mia, 35.

The CNG autorickshaw was heading towards Sylhet when a pickup van ploughed into from the opposite direction, said Rafiqul. The three-wheeler was wrecked on impact, while the pickup van overturned and fell into a roadside ditch.

"Three people died on the spot," said Rafiqul.

The four people who were injured in the incident have been admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.