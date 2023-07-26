BNP only wants to 'destabilise' Bangladesh, says PM Hasina

Highlighting the arson attacks and other atrocities committed by the BNP, Hasina called on the nation to vote for the Awami League and keep them in power to ensure the development of a ‘Smart Bangladesh.’

She also addressed the US sanctions on Rapid Action Batallion officials and the country's current visa policy, which imposes restrictions on Bangladeshis who 'undermine' the electoral process.

“Those who have been sanctioned prevented violence and militancy in the country. I can’t fathom the mystery behind the US’s action,” she said.

The prime minister also asked expatriates to remit in a legal way and look for foreign investment partners for the ICT, food processing, and small industries sectors.

She urged everyone to follow the laws of the country they were residing in and discouraged them from migrating illegally in hopes of landing better jobs.