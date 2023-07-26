    বাংলা

    BNP only wants to 'destabilise' Bangladesh, says PM Hasina

    The BNP is always busy 'kowtowing' to their 'foreign overlords' and wants to cause trouble for their countrymen, the prime minister said

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 July 2023, 09:20 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 09:20 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes the BNP is not interested in a fair election but is instead driven by a desire to plunge Bangladesh into disarray.

    In a scathing rebuke of the opposition party, the premier added that the BNP is preoccupied with ‘kowtowing' to its 'foreign overlords’ and bringing trouble to the lives of ordinary Bangladeshis.

    Hasina reiterated her Awami League government's commitment to holding the 12th general election in line with the constitution while speaking at a community reception organised by the Bangladeshi diaspora in Italy on Tuesday, BSS reports.

    “The election will definitely be held as per the constitution. BNP knows that the people will not vote for them. Hence, it wants to destabilise the country. Why would the people vote for those who were driven out due to vote-rigging?”

    The Awami League chief urged everyone to stay united and protect Bangladesh from the machinations of evil forces as the BNP wants to push the country into turmoil.

    “They [BNP] want to hinder the development of Bangladesh and never want the people’s welfare. They only aim to fish in the troubled water. That’s why their goal is to hamper the national progress.”

    Highlighting the arson attacks and other atrocities committed by the BNP, Hasina called on the nation to vote for the Awami League and keep them in power to ensure the development of a ‘Smart Bangladesh.’

    She also addressed the US sanctions on Rapid Action Batallion officials and the country's current visa policy, which imposes restrictions on Bangladeshis who 'undermine' the electoral process.

    “Those who have been sanctioned prevented violence and militancy in the country. I can’t fathom the mystery behind the US’s action,” she said.

    The prime minister also asked expatriates to remit in a legal way and look for foreign investment partners for the ICT, food processing, and small industries sectors.

    She urged everyone to follow the laws of the country they were residing in and discouraged them from migrating illegally in hopes of landing better jobs.

