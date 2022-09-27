Student who fell off rickshaw dies in Dhaka hospital

A woman, who was injured after falling off a rickshaw, has died while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital.
The accident occurred on Friday on Dhanmondi road No. 1, police said.
The 27-year-old Jinia Joya was a student at a university. She was a native of Barishal’s Wazirpur Upazila.
Following the incident, Jinia was rushed to Popular Diagnostic Centre in Dhanmondi. She was moved to the ICU soon after her condition became critical.
Jinia was declared dead by doctors on Monday afternoon after spending three days in intensive care.
Ikram Ali Mia, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station, said Jinia’s brother filed a case on Sept 24 over the incident. A man named Tanvir has been arrested in this case and is being interrogated, Ikram said.
Footage from CCTV cameras around the accident site has been collected, he said.
A video of Jinia falling from a rickshaw was found, said Ikram. Tanvir was seen to be sitting next to her. It is not yet clear whether she was pushed off the rickshaw or not, Ikram said.
The body has been sent to a hospital for autopsy. The cause of death will be known after receiving the report, said Ikram.