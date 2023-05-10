Bangladesh to approve Tk 2.63tn development spend, Rooppur plant to get highest allocation

Bangladesh is expected to approve the Annual Development Programme of Tk 2.63 trillion for the new fiscal year, up 15.4 percent from the revised outlay for the year ending in June.
Under the new plan, at least 20 percent of the funds will go into ten mega projects, including the Rooppur nuclear power plant, mostly bankrolled by Russia.
An amount of Tk 528.95 billion will be allocated to 10 mega-projects in the 2023-24 fiscal year which is 32 percent higher than in the current revised outlay.
The National Economic Council is likely to approve the new ADP at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.
The ten mega-projects include an extension of the MRT line-6, the first metro rail in the country, to Motijheel, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Karnaphuli Tunnel, rail track construction from Dohazari to Cox’s Bazar, and the Padma Rail Link Project.
Currently, the revised ADP includes 1,525 projects with 1,410 investment projects and 115 technical assistance projects.
As many as 825 unapproved projects have been added to the ADP in the new fiscal year and 216 more unapproved projects without any allocation were added to seek foreign funds.
“We have made allocations as needed by the projects following the resource ceiling drawn by the government for the upcoming ADP,” said Dr Nurun Nahar, joint chief of the Programming Division at the Planning Commission.
The proposed ADP has the highest allocation of Tk 97.07 billion, or 4 percent of the total, for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, a Planning Commission official said. The Rooppur project had an allocation of Tk 111.39 billion in the revised ADP of the current fiscal year.
The Rooppur plant, which received the highest allocation of Tk 1.13 trillion as a single project in the history of Bangladesh, will produce 2,400 MW of power. The government aims to complete the project, which kicked off in 2016 with Russian funding and technical assistance, in 2025.