Bangladesh arrests man, 45, for ‘raping’ a baby girl

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man on charges of raping a baby girl in Chattogram’s Bakalia.
She is one year and nine months old.
The law enforcers arrested the suspect, Md Dulal, late on Saturday night after her mother started a case. He was produced in court on Sunday.
“We’ll seek his remand in custody,” said Abdur Rahim, chief of Bakalia Police Station.
The woman, a resident of Abdul Mabud Colony in Jamai Bazar, is a part-time house help and her husband is a fisherman.
Dulal, a native of Cumilla’s Bangra Bazar, was the supervisor of the colony.
Citing the statement of the plaintiff, Rahim said Dulal visited the home of the woman after she had left for work on Saturday morning, leaving the baby girl with her 7-year-old son at home.
Dulal sent the boy to a shop to bring tea and remained at their home, saying he would take care of the girl.
“He raped the baby at that time and left after giving her a bath as she started bleeding,” Rahim said.
The mother learnt about the incident from the boy after she returned home and saw blood, the police officer said.