Bangladesh arrests man, 45, for ‘raping’ a baby girl

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man on charges of raping a baby girl in Chattogram’s Bakalia.

She is one year and nine months old.

The law enforcers arrested the suspect, Md Dulal, late on Saturday night after her mother started a case. He was produced in court on Sunday.

“We’ll seek his remand in custody,” said Abdur Rahim, chief of Bakalia Police Station.

The woman, a resident of Abdul Mabud Colony in Jamai Bazar, is a part-time house help and her husband is a fisherman.

Dulal, a native of Cumilla’s Bangra Bazar, was the supervisor of the colony.