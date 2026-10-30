‘Attack, vandalism’ of war crime witness’s home, store in Sunamganj

The house and business of a witness in a 1971 war crimes case have allegedly been attacked in the Shalla Upazila of Sunamganj. At least five people are receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

The incident took place in the remote village of Daulatpur in the Upazila around midnight on Thursday, said Shalla Police Station chief Mohammad Sohel.

He said, "Police went to the spot and collected evidence of the attacks and vandalism. We have told the victims to file a case. However, there has been a delay as they are in the hospital with the injured."

The victim's family members say that a group of people attacked the house and shop of Dulal Mia around midnight with makeshift weapons. Dulal Mia's father, Mamud Ali, was martyred alongside six other members of the family during the 1971 Liberation War.

Dulal became a witness in a 2016 crimes against humanity case. At that time, a total of 32 people testified before the investigation agency. Later, the International Crimes Tribunal's investigative agency submitted a 150-page report.

According to the documents in the war crimes case, on Dec 29, 2019, the police arrested five people, including Tota Tailors and Jalil Mia of Daulatpur village, in a case over crimes against humanity. They were released on bail after serving long periods in jail.

They were accused of killing 34 people, raping five women, kidnapping 31 people, torturing 14 people, and arson and looting 30 houses during the 1971 Liberation War.

Ujjwala Akhter, daughter of Dulal, said on Friday: "My father is a witness in the cases over crimes against humanity in the 1971 war. He was afraid when he testified. That fear has only increased after Aug 5, 2024."

She said that her husband, Helal Mia, and father, Dulal Mia, run a shop in the village together and it is being targeted.

Other case witnesses from the village have moved away since the Awami League was ousted from power in 2024, Ujjwala said. Her family is the only one left, she said.

Ujjwala said, “Our shop was robbed on Oct 23. Shalla Police Station was informed about the theft. On Oct 29, the police came to the village to investigate. Then the attackers demanded an answer from us as to why the police had come to the village. They also got into an argument with the police.”

She alleges, “At midnight, after the police left the village, Tofazzal Mia, nephew of war crimes suspect Tota Tailors, along with Shahin Mia, grandson of war crimes suspect Jalil Mia, Hekim Morl, Sultan, Razzak, Tarek, Shamim, Nur Islam and 15-20 others attacked the house and shop.”

Ujjwala alleged that after the attack, the goods at the shop and household items, cash, and gold ornaments were looted. The attackers took away four refrigerators, six cows, two gold bars, and Tk 400,000 in cash, she said. The house was vandalised.

She said, “The attackers beat up and tried to sexually assault our family members, Fatema Begum, Farida Begum, and Rokeya Begum. Later, they were taken to the Dirai and Shalla hospitals.

“The attackers also tried to rape me and my 12-year-old daughter. We are witnesses in a war crimes case and members of a war heroine’s family. That is why they want to evict us from our land.”

Dulal’s wife, Fatema Begum, said: “The accused have been abusing us for a long time because they are influential. They attacked on Thursday night and looted everything. Now I cannot find my husband. After Aug 5, the other witnesses in the case left the village in fear.”

Helal Mia, son-in-law of Dulal and husband of Ujjwala, said: "After receiving the news of the attack, I went to Daulatpur from Sunamganj and found that everything was gone. All the goods in the shop and items in the house were looted. There were no men in the house at the time of the incident. The attackers also looted the house while wielding weapons."

Moktadir Ahmed, a doctor at the emergency department of Shalla Upazila Health Complex, said: "Three women and a child from Daulatpur village are receiving treatment after being injured."

Although Jalal was called several times on his mobile phone to inquire about the incident, he did not pick up.

Shalla Police Station chief said, "Police went to the village during the day on Thursday to investigate, but the policemen had a heated argument with the attackers. The attack and vandalism occurred at night."