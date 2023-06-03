Police arrest Khairul Islam, a key suspect in murder of ex-SP Babul's wife

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has arrested Khairul Islam Kalu, a suspect in the murder of Mahmuda Akter Mitu, wife of former police superintendent Babul Akter.

He was handed over to Chattogram's Rangunia police following his arrest on Friday night, according to the station's chief Mahbub Milki.

Apart from his alleged involvement in Mitu's murder, Khairul was also a fugitive in a case related to an attack on Rangunia Police Station in 2012, which formed the basis of his arrest, he said.

After probing the homicide case, the PBI said in its charge-sheet that Mitu's husband, Babul, masterminded her killing. And, it was Khairul who committed the actual murder by stabbing Mitu, the agency claimed.